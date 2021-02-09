Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Anime Dub Casts Ian James Corlett as Miroku

Viz Media announced on Tuesday that Ian James Corlett will take over the role of Miroku in the English dub for the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon anime. Kirby Morrow , the character's previous voice actor in both Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and the previous Inuyasha anime, passed away on November 18 last year.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 3 last year, and it is currently airing. Viz Media began streaming the anime with English subtitles on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Hulu on the same day in North and Latin American territories. Funimation is partnering with Viz Media to release the anime's English dub.

Teruo Sato ( Inuyasha episode director) is directing the anime at Sunrise , and Katsuyuki Sumisawa is in charge of the series scripts after doing the same for Inuyasha and Mobile Suit Gundam Wing . Takahashi herself is credited as the main character designer, with Yoshihito Hishinuma ( Yakitate!! Japan , City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) returning from Inuyasha to adapt her designs for animation. Kaoru Wada ( 3x3 Eyes , Battle Angel , The File of Young Kindaichi ) is also back from Inuyasha to compose the music.