Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed Game Launches for PS4, Switch, PC in West This Summer

XSEED Games announced on Wednesday that it will release Acquire 's Akiba's Trip : Hellbound & Debriefed game for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in the West this summer. The company streamed an announcement trailer.

The game is getting a Day 1 "10th Anniversary Edition" that includes a 60+ page artbook and a two-disc soundtrack with 47 tracks.

XSEED Games had originally planned to release the game in the West for PS4 and PC last winter.

The game's Switch and PS4 versions will launch on May 20 in Japan. The game's 10th Anniversary Edition in Japan will include a 40-page visual book, a reprinted 132-page gameplay guide, and a two-disc soundtrack.

The game will be a remaster of the Akiba's Trip Plus "Strip Action RPG" for PlayStation Portable. The Akiba's Trip games take place in a reproduction of Tokyo's Akihabara district, where the player must fight vampires by tearing off their clothes and exposing them to the sunlight.

Acquire released the original Akiba's Trip game for PSP in 2011, and an updated version, Akiba's Trip Plus, for PSP in 2012. Acquire released the Akiba's Trip 2 sequel game for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in 2013.

XSEED Games released Akiba's Trip 2 in North America as Akiba's Trip : Undead and Undressed on PS3 and PS Vita, and later on PS4 and PC. NIS America released the game in Europe.

The Akiba's Beat successor game is the first action RPG in the franchise , and it shipped in Japan for PS4 in December 2016 and for PS Vita in March 2017 after delays. XSEED Games released the game in North America in May 2017, and PQube released the game in Europe the same month.

The Akiba's Trip Festa! PC browser and Android game launched in November 2016.

The game series inspired Akiba's Trip: The Animation in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub .

