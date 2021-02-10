LiSA Receives Citizen's Honor Award from Hometown

Kenji Ozeki, mayor of Seki City in Gifu prefecture, announced on Tuesday that he is presenting the Citizen's Honor Award to LiSA , who has performed the theme songs "Gurenge" from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime and "Homura" from the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film. LiSA , whose hometown is Seki, is the second person to receive the award in the city's 70-year history.

Ozeki is sending an imitation sword adorned with LiSA 's name to the singer. The decision to commemorate her award with a sword came from a vote of 1,500 junior high school students from the city.

The last person to receive the award was Yoshinori Tsuchiya, who was certified as a Living National Treasure for his skills in Monsha weaving.

The Recording Industry Association of Japan certified LiSA 's "Homura" single with a streaming Platinum for being streamed over 100 million times as of January 26. The single is the theme song for the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film. It took 81 days for the single to achieve the feat, the fastest in the Recording Industry Association of Japan's history. The single's disc release is also certified Platinum for selling more than 250,000 CD copies.

Last December, in its 11th week at #1 on the Oricon weekly digital singles ranking chart, the song surpassed Kenshi Yonezu 's 2018 single "Lemon" as the longest-running #1 single on the chart. The song also sold 56,149 physical copies during the same week to rank #5 on the CD singles chart and add to its cumulative total of 1,004,879 physical copies. It was the first single to sell one million physical copies in 2020, and LiSA 's second single to accomplish this feat after "Gurenge." The song also won Song of the Year at the 62nd Japan Record Awards

Sources: The Mainichi (Tomohiro Inoue), Kenji Ozeki's Twitter account via Otakomu