Crunchyroll Adds Food Wars! The Fourth Plate Anime's English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate ( Shokugeki no Sōma: Shin no Sara ), the fourth anime season based on Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki 's manga, on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EST in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Crunchyroll also announced that it will begin streaming the Psycho Armor Govarian anime on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. EST in the U.S. and Canada. Crunchyroll will also begin streaming The Wonderful Adventures of Nils Holgersson on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EST in the U.S. and Canada.

The company describes Psycho Armor Govarian :

In the middle of an all-out invasion by extra-dimensional aliens, rebel alien scientist Zeku gathers teenagers with various psychic powers, like Isamu. Once on board Zeku's ship… and on board with his mission to defend the human race from extinction… Isamu and his fellow teens use mental energy to create enormous suits of armor with which to battle the Garadain Empire. Through the course of the series, the teammates fight each other, fall in love, and battle wherever necessary to protect Earth, whether that's at home, in deep space, or even while trapped on the alien world itself.

Crunchyroll describes The Wonderful Adventures of Nils Holgersson :

Nils is a lazy and greedy boy whose mischief makes everyone miserable, whether it's his parents, the animals on his farm, or the fairy-like tomte he captures one day. But he gets his comeuppance when the pint-sized tomte casts a spell to make Nils just as tiny as him! The only way to break the spell is to go on a journey to distant Lapland with Morten the farm goose, Carrot the hamster, and a flock of wild geese. Along the way, he contends with cruel witches, talking statues, wise ravens, and one very persistent fox. Under the guidance of the stern but caring Captain Akka, leader of the flock, Nils discovers his kind heart and his love for nature. But when the time comes, will he be able to choose between his human family and his feathered friends?

The fourth season of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma premiered in October 2019 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Yoshitomo Yonetani returned to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa returned to oversee the series scripts, and Tomoyuki Shitaya returned as character designer.

Sentai Filmworks previously revealed the English cast, and it includes:

Kyle Colby Jones is directing and writing the English dub . Marta Bechtol is also writing. Jonathan Rodriguez is the audio engineer, and Ricardo Contreras is in charge of mix and sound design.

