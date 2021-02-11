News
Kingdom Hearts Games Get PC Releases on March 30
posted on by Alex Mateo
Square Enix announced on Thursday that it will release its Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory games on PC via the Epic Games Store on March 30. Epic Games Store's Twitter account posted a trailer:
The iconic @KINGDOMHEARTS Series is coming to PC for the first time ever on March 30th!
Are you ready to join Sora and friends in their battle against the darkness? Pre-order all the titles in the @KINGDOMHEARTS series starting today 👑 https://epic.gm/kingdom-hearts(@EpicGames)February 11
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX includes:
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
- Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue includes:
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage –
- Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)
- Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PS4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise. The Re Mind DLC launched in January 2020.
Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, the first rhythm action game in the franchise, launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in the West on November 13 and in Japan on November 11.
Source: Epic Games Store's Twitter account and website via Gematsu