Pokémon Franchise Gets 25th Anniversary Virtual Concert Featuring Post Malone

Concert streams on February 27

The Pokémon Company International announced on Thursday that it will stream a virtual concert featuring Post Malone on the franchise 's official YouTube channel, Twitch channel, and 25th anniversary website. The concert will happen at 7:00 p.m. EST on February 27 (also known as Pokémon Day), and it will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games' releases in Japan. The company posted a concert trailer that features Post Malone.

The concert will serve as the launch for P25 Music, a global music project, a collaboration between the Pokémon franchise , Universal Music Group, and musical artists including Katy Perry . The concert will reveal more details about P25 Music.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series , the franchise 's latest anime series, premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in November 2019. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix last June, and the service is adding new episodes quarterly. Netflix will stream the anime's fourth and final batch of episodes of March 5.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle ( Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko ), the 23rd anime film in the Pokémon franchise , opened in Japan on December 25. The film will open in the West this year.

The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide for the Switch in November 2019. The games sold more than 6 million copies in their first week to break the records for highest first-week sales of a Switch game and the fastest Switch game to reach 6 million units sold.

Source: Email correspondence