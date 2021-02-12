News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 1-7
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nioh 2: Complete Edition PS4 version debuts at #10
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|56,283
|1,846,039
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|30,087
|2,346,098
|3
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|19,020
|6,625,026
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|17,699
|3,656,140
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|12,040
|4,145,903
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,692
|1,806,925
|7
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|8,619
|3,771,338
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|8,298
|3,955,594
|9
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|7,704
|630,909
|10
|PS4
|Nioh 2: Complete Edition
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|February 4
|6,523
|6,523
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|6,503
|1,818,405
|12
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,473
|1,771,235
|13
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12, 2020
|4,830
|133,272
|14
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30, 2020
|3,924
|536,209
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18, 2020
|3,682
|555,345
|16
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition)
|Square Enix
|December 4, 2020
|3,647
|62,300
|17
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,635
|1,031,494
|18
|NSw
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|November 20, 2020
|3,473
|341,519
|19
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
|Imagineer
|December 3, 2020
|3,263
|67,961
|20
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 25, 2020
|3,060
|115,405
Source: Famitsu