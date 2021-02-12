News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 1-7

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nioh 2: Complete Edition PS4 version debuts at #10

Japan's Game Ranking: February 1-7

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 56,283 1,846,039
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 30,087 2,346,098
3 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 19,020 6,625,026
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 17,699 3,656,140
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 12,040 4,145,903
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,692 1,806,925
7 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 8,619 3,771,338
8 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 8,298 3,955,594
9 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 7,704 630,909
10 PS4 Nioh 2: Complete Edition KOEI Tecmo Games February 4 6,523 6,523
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 6,503 1,818,405
12 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,473 1,771,235
13 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12, 2020 4,830 133,272
14 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30, 2020 3,924 536,209
15 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18, 2020 3,682 555,345
16 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition) Square Enix December 4, 2020 3,647 62,300
17 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,635 1,031,494
18 NSw Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity KOEI Tecmo Games November 20, 2020 3,473 341,519
19 NSw Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Imagineer December 3, 2020 3,263 67,961
20 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 25, 2020 3,060 115,405

Source: Famitsu

