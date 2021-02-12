Maki Enjōji, Izumi Miyazono Both Launch New Manga in Petit Comic

Enjōji also draws "short" manga, Miyazono draws 1-shot manga on March 8

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed on Monday that Maki Enjōji will launch a new short serialization manga in the magazine's next issue on March 8, and will also launch a new manga in the August issue in July. The issue also revealed that Izumi Miyazono will publish a one-shot manga titled "Play Game" in the magazine's next issue, and will launch a new manga in the July issue in June.

Enjōji and Miyazono both ended their respective most recent manga in Petit Comic on January 8. Enjōji's recently ended manga is titled Tsumari Sukitte Iitian dakedo, (I Mean, I Want to Say I Like You But,), while Miyazono's recently ended manga is titled Mo Ichido Kare to (One More Time With Him).

Enjōji ( SP x Baby , Happy Marriage!? ) launched the An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga in Petit Comic in February 2016, and ended the series in January 2019. Shogakukan published seven volumes for the manga. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it released the sixth volume on January 5. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that aired in January to March 2020.

Miyazono launched the Everyone's Getting Married ( Totsuzen desu ga, Ashita Kekkon shimasu ) manga in Petit Comic in April 2014, and ended it in May 2018. Shogakukan published nine compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media is releasing the manga in North America, and it released the ninth volume in March 2019.