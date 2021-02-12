Oshi no Ko, A Couple of Cuckoos Manga Launch Collaboration

This year's 11th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga and Miki Yoshikawa 's A Couple of Cuckoos manga will have a collaboration. The magazine will reveal more details about the collaboration at a later date.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the Oshi no Ko (My Stan's Kid) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on February 19.

The manga's story begins with Gorō, a doctor who coincidentally handles the childbirth of his favorite idol Ai Hoshino, who took a hiatus from the entertainment industry to give birth to her twin babies. However, just before Ai gives birth, Gorō dies from an accident, but is reborn as one of Ai's children, Aquamarine Hoshino, with his memories fully intact.

Yoshikawa ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches launched the A Couple of Cuckoos ( Kakkō no Iinazuke ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 15.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it released the second volume on February 9. The company describes the manga:

16-year-old super-studier Nagi Umino, second-year student at the Megurogawa Academy high school, was switched at birth. On his way to a dinner to meet his birth parents, he accidentally meets the brash, outspoken, Erika Amano, who is determined to make Nagi her fake boyfriend as she never wants to actually marry. But once Nagi makes it to dinner, he finds his parents have decided to resolve the hospital switch by conveniently having him marry the daughter his birth parents raised...who turns out to be none other than Erika herself!