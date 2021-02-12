Sasuga no Sarutobi's Fujihiko Hosono Launches New Manga on April 12

New autobiographical manga focuses on manga culture in 1978

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine revealed on Friday that Fujihiko Hosono will launch a new autobiographical manga titled 1978-nen no Manga Mushi (The Manga Insects of 1978) in the magazine's next issue on April 12. The magazine teased that the manga will center on the titular year of 1978, when manga and other subcultures flourished in Japan, and an important year in Hosono's own life (Hosono debuted as a manga artist not long after).

Hosono recently launched a two-part mini-series manga titled Hakuboku (Black and White) in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine last December.

Hosono recently ended his Buddy Dog manga (pictured at right) in October 2020. Hosono launched the manga in Big Comic in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th and final compiled book volume on December 25. The story follows the lives of a man named Aizawa, his family, and their robotic pet dog Robo Bud.

Hosono serialized the original Sasuga no Sarutobi manga from 1980 to 1984 in Shogakukan 's Zōkan Shonen Sunday magazine. Shogakukan published the seventh and final compiled volume in July 1984. The series inspired a 69-episode television anime beginning in 1982. Hosono ( Crusher Joe ) launched the Sasuga no Sarutobi G manga in Monthly Hero's in June 2017. The manga ended in September 2019.

