Seven Seas Licenses Asumiko Nakamura's Sora and Haru, O.B. Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed two manga by Asumiko Nakamura : Sora and Hara and O.B. . Both manga are related to Nakamura's Classmates manga.

Seven Seas describes Sora and Hara :

In Sora and Hara , learn more about the teacher Hara Manabu, a gay man who feels somewhat adrift in the world. He spends his days teaching at an all-boys school, his nights out on the town. While at a gay bar, he meets a young man named Sorano and makes an instant connection. But things become complicated when he sees Sorano again--as a new student at school! Hara immediately shuts down the possibility of a relationship, although the situation is unearthing issues from Hara's youth, when he himself had complicated sexual feelings in his teens...and the current emotional baggage that still lingers with his now-graduated student, Rihito. In this darkly comedic drama about love and aging, a seen-it-all teacher has more learning of his own to do.

The company will release the one-volume manga under the title Classmates Vol. 4: Sora and Hara digitally and in print in November.



Seven Seas describes O.B. :

In O.B. , Hikaru and Rihito may have graduated high school, but their life beyond is just beginning! Can these two boys keep their relationship strong while they grow into adults together? Meanwhile, many of their friends, including their former teacher Hara, are dealing with their own relationship drama. This collection of manga stories from the modern BL classic, Classmates , was originally released in two volumes in Japan, but will be published together in English as a single omnibus.

The company will release the two-volume manga in a one-volume omnibus digitally and in print in January 2022 under the title Classmates Vol. 5: O.B. .

Digital Manga Guild previously released Nakamura's Classmates and Sotsugyōsei manga in English, but Seven Seas then picked up the license to both in 2018 and released the manga in three volumes in 2019.

A-1 Pictures produced an anime film adaptation of the Classmates manga that opened in Japan in February 2016. Aniplex of America and Azoland Pictures released the film in theaters in the United States in May 2016, and Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in September of that year.



Source: Press release