Star Fruit Books Releases Kakio Tsurukawa's Ikyoudo Manga

Star Fruit Books revealed on Tuesday that it has released Kakio Tsurukawa's Ikyoudo manga digitally on its website.

Star Fruit Books describes the manga:

Rokunosuke, the child of a poor farmer, lives a quiet albeit impoverished edo-era life...which crumbles when his family is ordered to pay cruelly high taxes. Rokunosuke swears revenge, but a hooded woman named Oyuki appears and warns him: “only demons murder people.” Rokunosuke vows to live in peace once more, but… Ikyoudo, a sci-fi period piece about a man trying to avenge his father who was killed at the hands of a governor, got over 100,000 likes when first posted on twitter. This complete edition also includes the highly anticipated sequel, Ikyoudo II!

The 108-page manga released on Amazon digitally in Japan in October 2019.

Star Fruit Books previously released Tsurukawa's "Zombie Sawanabe" 34-page one-shot manga.



