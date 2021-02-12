The Alexis Empire Chronicles Manga Ends in 5th Volume

The fifth volume of Isamu Satō's manga adaptation of Akamitsu Awamura 's The Alexis Empire Chronicles ( Waga Gyōyū ni Furueyo Tenchi - Alexis Teikoku Kōryūki ) novels revealed on February 5 that the manga will end with the sixth volume this summer.

Awamura's original novels' story centers on Leonard, the emperor of a united land. The story begins in his younger days, when he did not have his later dignity and poise, endured the shame of losing his homeland to betrayal, and was branded with the name "Vampire Prince." Over time, he rallied to his cause wise men, warriors, people of talent, geniuses, and those of peerless generalship, all to rise once again and take back his beleaguered homeland.

Satō launched the manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in August 2018.

Awamura launched the first volume of the novels in July 2016 with illustrations by Tamago no Kimi. SB Creative publishes the novels under its GA Bunko label, and it shipped the 10th volume on Wednesday .

Awamura launched the Seiken Tsukai no World Break light novel series in 2012 with illustrations by refeia ( Koiken! ~ Watashi-tachi Anime ni Natchatta! ~ ). The novels ended with the 22nd volume in June 2018. The novels inspired a 12-episode television anime in 2015. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the anime as it aired in Japan with the title World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman . Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime, and it released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in October 2016.

