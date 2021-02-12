News
WIT Studio Streams 2nd Concept Trailer for Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- TV Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Wit Studio's original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- began streaming the second concept trailer on Friday:
オリジナルテレビアニメ 「Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-」
CONCEPT TRAILER #2 <私>が制御から外れるとき
next ▷ 2021.2.19
https://vivy-portal.com #ヴィヴィ(@vivy_portal)February 12
The concept trailer is titled "[Watashi] ga Seigyo kara Hazureru Toki" (When [I] Go Out of Control). The account will stream the next concept trailer on February 19. The first concept trailer streamed last Friday.
Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Warlords of Sigrdrifa) and Eiji Umehara (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child) created the story and wrote the scripts.
The staff teased the tagline: "The story of how I, Vivy, will destroy my AI self …"
Source: Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- anime's Twitter account