WIT Studio Streams 2nd Concept Trailer for Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- TV Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Re:Zero creator Tappei Nagatsuki, scriptwriter Eiji Umehara pen April anime

The official Twitter account for Wit Studio's original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- began streaming the second concept trailer on Friday:

The concept trailer is titled "[Watashi] ga Seigyo kara Hazureru Toki" (When [I] Go Out of Control). The account will stream the next concept trailer on February 19. The first concept trailer streamed last Friday.

Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Warlords of Sigrdrifa) and Eiji Umehara (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child) created the story and wrote the scripts.

The staff teased the tagline: "The story of how I, Vivy, will destroy my AI self …"

Source: Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- anime's Twitter account

