WIT Studio Streams 2nd Concept Trailer for Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- TV Anime

The official Twitter account for Wit Studio 's original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- began streaming the second concept trailer on Friday:

オリジナルテレビアニメ 「 Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- 」 CONCEPT TRAILER #2 <私>が制御から外れるとき next ▷ 2021.2.19 https://vivy-portal.com #ヴィヴィ(@vivy_portal)February 12

The concept trailer is titled "[Watashi] ga Seigyo kara Hazureru Toki" (When [I] Go Out of Control). The account will stream the next concept trailer on February 19. The first concept trailer streamed last Friday.

Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Warlords of Sigrdrifa ) and Eiji Umehara ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child ) created the story and wrote the scripts.

The staff teased the tagline: "The story of how I, Vivy, will destroy my AI self …"