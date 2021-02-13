Colorado Anime Fest, WonderCon Anaheim Events Canceled

The staff of the Colorado Anime Fest (COAF) announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the convention is canceled for 2021 and will return in 2022. Additionally, the staff of San Diego Comic-Con also announced on Twitter on Thursday that WonderCon Anaheim, which was scheduled for March 26-28, is canceled.

COAF is currently in the final stages of negotiations with the Denver Marriott Tech Center and will announce the dates for the 2022 event once the contracts are signed. Pre-registrations for the event will open this year. All badges already issued for the event will automatically roll over to 2022. The staff will also open a refund window once pre-registrations are open.

The staff of WonderCon Anaheim is hosting the [email protected] virtual event that will take place on March 26-27. The event will consist of "great programming, amazing exhibitors, terrific gaming and all of the many aspects that make WonderCon a fan-favorite event."

Source: Colorado Anime Fest's Twitter account, San Diego Comic-Con's Twitter account via SDCC Unofficial Blog