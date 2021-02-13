Kabi Nagata Launches New Manga on February 19

Futabasha 's Web Action manga website revealed on Friday that Kabi Nagata ( My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness ) is launching a new manga titled Meisо̄ Senshi Nagata Kabi: Gourmet de Go! (Straying Warrior Kabi Nagata : Go Gourmet!) on February 19.

The food reportage and food terror manga tells Nagata's story of her eating disorder and wanting to eat excessively.

Seven Seas will release Nagata's My Alcoholic Escape from Reality ( Genjitsu Tōhi Shitetara Boroboro ni Natta Hanashi ) manga in a single-volume edition digitally and in print on April 6 after a delay. The company describes the manga:

Nagata Kabi's downward spiral is getting out of control, and she can't stop drinking to soothe the ache of reality. After suffering from unbearable stomach pains, she goes to the hospital, where she is diagnosed with pancreatitis—and is immediately hospitalized. A new chapter unfolds in Nagata Kabi's life, as she struggles to find her way back to reality and manga creation in the wake of her breakdown.

East Press published the autobiographical manga in Japan in November 2019.

Seven Seas Entertainment released Nagata's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga in June 2017. The release has ranked on Amazon 's list of Best Graphic Novels for 2017 and BookScan's monthly list of top selling comics. The company then released her My Solo Exchange Diary manga in June 2018.