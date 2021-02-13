Ninja Girl & Samurai Master's Naoki Shigeno Launches New Manga

Manga centers on life of Sengoku-era figure Ukita Naoie

LEED Publishing revealed on Friday that Naoki Shigeno will launch a new manga titled Yacchae!! Ukita-san in the publisher's Comic Ran Twins magazine in its April issue on March 13.

The manga will tell the life story of Ukita Naoie, the "assassination daimyō" and "dark hero" of the Sengoku period.

Shigeno's Nobunaga no Shinobi historical comedy manga has inspired three television anime seasons. The anime's first season premiered in October 2016 and the second season premiered in April 2017. The third season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three series as they aired with the title Ninja Girl & Samurai Master .

