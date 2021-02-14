Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Manga Gets New TV Anime This Year

The "Kimetsu-Sai Online: Anime 2nd Anniversary Festival" special announced on Sunday that Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga is getting a new television anime, Kimetsu no Yaiba : Yūkaku-hen (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc), this year.

Haruo Sotozaki is returning to direct the second season at ufotable , and Akira Matsushima is again designing the characters. The cast from the first television anime season is returning, including Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui (pictured in the new anime's key visual above).

Gotouge launched the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Shueisha revealed in November 2019 that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. The manga has overall sold 102.892 milllion copies as of December 6.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The series was followed up by the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film in October 2020. The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after this summer's revival screenings.) The Demon Slayer film is now also at least the second highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, topping your name. 's worldwide US$357,986,087 earnings. The film has sold 27.07 million tickets for a cumulative total of 37,179,382,650 yen (about US$351.6 million), as of February 8.

Four new Valentine's Day-themed shorts titled "Kimetsu Gakuen Valentine-hen" ( Demon Slayer Academy Valentine Chapter) premiered online on Sunday.

Source: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime 2nd Anniversary Festival Online