Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Manga Tops 150 Million Copies in Circulation

43 times its total at anime's April 2019 debut, 30 million more in last 2 months

Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga has topped 150 million copies in circulation (including digital copies) as of this month. The series added 30 million copies in the last two months, and its circulation has increased about 43 times since its anime adaptation's April 2019 premiere, 22 months ago.

The manga series had:

3.5 million copies in April 2019 (when the anime premiered)

12 million copies as of the 17th volume in October 2019

25 million copies as of the 18th volume in December 2019

40 million copies as of the 19th volume in February 2020

60 million copies as of the 20th volume in May 2020

80 million copies as of the 21st volume in July 2020

100 million copies as of the 22nd volume in October 2020

120 million copies as of the 23rd volume in December 2020

The manga ended on May 18, and the 23rd and final volume had an initial run of 3.95 million copies in December. Ryōji Hirano launched a short spinoff manga titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Rengoku Gaiden centering on the Flame Hashira character Kyōjurō Rengoku last year. The book franchise also includes several novels. The second fan book and an art book for the series shipped this month, and two coloring books (one of which is pictured at right) will ship on March 4.

Shueisha revealed in November 2019 that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The first television anime was followed up by the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film in October 2020. The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after this summer's revival screenings.) The Demon Slayer film is now also at least the second highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, topping your name. 's worldwide US$357,986,087 earnings. The film has sold 27.07 million tickets for a cumulative total of 37,179,382,650 yen (about US$351.6 million), as of February 8.

A new television anime, Kimetsu no Yaiba : Yūkaku-hen (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc), will premiere this year from the returning staff and cast.

