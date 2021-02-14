Live-Action Gunjo Film Reveals More Cast, Visual, April 15 Worldwide Debut

Netflix revealed more cast and a visual on Saturday for its live-action film adaptation of Ching Nakamura 's Gunjō yuri drama manga.

The new cast includes Yōko Maki, Anne Suzuki , Tetsushi Tanaka , Sara Minami, Shinya Niiro, Shunsuke Tanaka , and Setsuko Torimaru.

The film will be available worldwide simultaneously on Netflix on April 15 under the title Ride or Die ( Kanojo in Japan).

The film will star Kiko Mizuhara (left) as Rei and Honami Satō (right) as Nanae. Ryūichi Hiroki is directing the film, Nami Kikkawa is penning the screenplay, and Haruomi Hosono is performing the theme song.

The manga centers on a woman who asks another woman who is in love with her to kill her abusive husband. The manga then follows the two women on the run after the murder.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine and ran for 13 installments, before being suddenly removed from the magazine in 2009. The manga then resumed in Shogakukan 's Ikki magazine in April 2010. The manga ended in Ikki in 2012 with three volumes.

Part of the manga is available in English for free on Nakamura's Note website, and Nakamura is planning an e-book of the manga's first volume.



Source: Comic Natalie