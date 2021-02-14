Yasunari Nagatoshi's Zo Zo Zombie Manga Ends

Manga resumed last June after originally ending in 2018

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Yasunari Nagatoshi 's Zo Zo Zombie manga.

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in November 2012, and ended with its 11th volume in February 2018. The manga then resumed last June. The one compiled volume of the Zo Zo Zo Zombie-kun Z manga will ship in Japan on February 26.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Zombie boy isn't your average kid, and while being a zombie might not at first seem like an ideal lifestyle, you'd be amazed by what this little guy is capable of. A laugh-out-loud comedy sure to have boys and girls alike rocking in their chairs!

Yen Press will publish the manga's 10th volume on April 20.

Canadian toy and media company Spin Master and Shogakukan - Shueisha Production are producing an animated series based on the manga. The first five episodes launched in March 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the series, and it is also available on YouTube . The series will consist of 103 three-minute episodes.