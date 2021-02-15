Demon Slayer Film Earns 37.4 Billion Yen in Japan, US$5.34 Million in S. Korea

Also: Monster Hunter film opens at #4 in S. Korea

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film has sold a total of 27.27 million tickets and earned a cumulative 37.4 billion yen (US$355.7 million) in Japan as of Sunday . The film ranked at #3 for its 18th weekend.

The film also again ranked at #2 in its third weekend in South Korea. The film earned the equivalent of US$797,380 (878,449,200 won) over the weekend, and has earned a cumulative total of US$5.34 million (5,881,140,230 won) since it opened on January 27. The film was originally scheduled to open in South Korea in December, but it was delayed to January 27 due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The live-action Hollywood Monster Hunter film opened at #4 in South Korea, and grossed US$476,680 (525,190,920 won) over the weekend for a cumulative total of US$726,000 (799,932,600 won).

After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend, its 13th weekend. The film ranked at #1 again in its 14th and 15th weekend, fell back down to #2 in its 16th weekend, and stayed at #2 in its 17th weekend.

The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after last summer's revival screenings.) The Demon Slayer film is now also at least the second highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, topping your name. 's worldwide US$357,986,087 earnings.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

