Devils' Line Manga Creator Ryo Hanada Directs Film Short

Hanada part of 11 other directors for 1st season of "Mirrorliar Films" omnibus short film project

The Mirrorliar group announced its first slate of directors for its "Mirrorliar Films" short film project on Monday, which includes manga creator Ryo Hanada . The short film project will be her first time helming a film.

Actors Takayuki Yamada and Shinnosuke Abe , as well as producer Chikara Ito started Mirrorliar in 2017, with the goal of supporting creators who want to attempt making short films. The project will produce an omnibus collection of short films gathered into "seasons," the first of which will debut this summer, followed by a second, third, and fourth season that will debut three months apart from each other. The project will have works from 36 creators in total.

Other directors announced for the project include Elaiza Ikeda, Yūka Eda, Takumi Saitō, Haru Takemasa, Daigo Matsui, Yukiko Mishima, Ayaka Miyoshi , Tsuyoshi Muro , Kana Yamada, Toshio Lee, and Daichi Watanabe.

Hanada launched the Devil's Line dark fantasy manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Morning two magazine in 2013, and ended it in December 2019. Hanada drew a five-part side story manga that was compiled into the 14th volume, which shipped in June 2019. Vertical Comics published the manga in print in English, and Kodansha Advanced Media released the manga digitally in North America. Vertical Comics and Kodansha Advanced Media released the manga's 14th volume both in print and digitally in March 2020.

The anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2018. HIDIVE streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired. The company also streamed the English dub as the first show in its "dubcast" initiative that streams dubs for anime shortly after they premiere in Japan. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for streaming and home video. Hulu is also streaming the anime with English subtitles and the English dub .

Sources: Mirrorliar Films' website, Comic Natalie