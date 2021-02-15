JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Shooters Smartphone Game Ends Service on April 13

Game launched on iOS/Android in 2014

The official website and Twitter account for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Stardust Shooters game app based on the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series announced on Monday that the game will end service on April 13. The sale of in-game Diamond currency will halt on March 12.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game on iOS and Android in 2014. In the game, players shoot medals and can also activate special abilities from characters in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise .

The separate JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Diamond Records "3D action" app game launched for iOS and Android devices in February 2017. The JoJo no Kimyō na Bōken Kōshiki Apuri (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Official App) manga app for iOS and Android devices launched in May 2017.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched its JoJo's Pitter-Patter Pop! smartphone game, part of the JoJo SD Project, which features super-deformed artwork of characters from the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise , in October 2018.

Source: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Stardust Shooters game's website and Twitter account via Yaraon!



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.