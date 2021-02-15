Love Live! Sunshine!!'s Azalea Concert Canceled Due to COVID-19

Concert was scheduled for February 27, 28

The official website for the Love Live! franchise announced last Friday that the "~Amazing Travel DNA~ TRY AGAIN" concert for the Azalea idol subunit from Love Live! Sunshine!! has been canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the new state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures in Japan. The concert was scheduled for February 27 and 28 at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo.

In place of the concert, the franchise 's official YouTube channel will instead stream a digest video on February 28 containing footage from all of Azalea's performances so far.

A number of Love Live! events were canceled last year due to COVID-19, including the "Kanshasai 2020" for the Love Live! School Idol Festival and Love Live! School Idol Festival All Stars smartphone games, and the " Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqours 6th LoveLive! DOME TOUR 2020" concert tour for the Aqours unit.