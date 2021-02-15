News
Viz Media, Manga Plus Release Nine Dragons' Ball Parade Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
2nd chapter of baseball manga launches on February 21
Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the first chapter of writer Mikiyasu Kamada and artist Ashibi Fukui's Nine Dragons' Ball Parade manga on Sunday. The second chapter will launch on February 21.
MANGA Plus describes the story:
Hakuo Gakuin's mighty baseball team consistently makes it to Koshien, and Tamao Azukida dreams of making the team. To achieve his goal, Tamao does extensive research and undergoes a strict daily training regimen. But at tryouts, Tamao meets the enigmatic genius pitcher Tao Ryudo, and the course of his destiny may be forever changed! If people aren't laughing, then you're not dreaming big enough! A new baseball tale for the era begins!
Kamada and Fukui launched the manga in this year's 11th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday.
Source: Viz Media's Shonen Jump's Twitter account, Manga PLUS