Crunchyroll Adds Sister Princess, Tetsujin 28 Anime to Catalog

Both anime begin streaming on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the Sister Princess and Tetsujin 28 anime. Both anime will stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Discotek has licensed both anime.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming Sister Princess on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Discotek released Sister Princess and Sister Princess: Re Pure on separate Blu-ray Disc sets in June 2018. The first season has both English and Japanese audio tracks, while the second season is subtitle-only. Discotek describes the first series:

Wataru Minakami was at the top of his class in middle school and had a pretty comfy life in Tokyo. But, when he unexpectedly fails his only high school entrance exam because of a computer glitch, his life is suddenly thrown into utter chaos! Jeeves, Wataru's trusted butler, sends him off to attend school on a mysterious island. Upon his arrival, Wataru encounters many friendly, cute girls. This isn't a problem until he finds out they are all his sisters! For most kids, adjusting to life at a new school in a different town is tough enough. But for Wataru Minakami, high school will be the easy part!

The 26-episode Sister Princess anime debuted in 2001, and the 13-episode series Sister Princess: Re Pure debuted in 2002. ADV Films licensed and dubbed the first series, but not the second.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming Tetsujin 28 on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Discotek released Tetsujin 28 ( Tetsujin 28th ) on standard definition Blu-ray Disc in September 2018, and it included Geneon Entertainment 's English dub . The company describes the story:

The journey begins when Professor Kaneda creates the ultimate soldier robot, Tetsujin, as a substitute for his son, Shotaro, whom he mistakenly believed died in a bomb raid on Tokyo during World War II. To prevent the army from using Tetsujin as a tool for destruction, the professor hides the robot on a remote island. Ten years after the war, Tetsujin is finally resurrected after 28 attempts made by the late Professor Kaneda's protege, Professor Shikishima. Meanwhile, Shotaro has grown up to become a genius boy detective and now joins forces with his beloved Tetsujin to wage a courageous battle against evil!

Yasuhiro Imagawa wrote and directed the 26-episode anime series based on Mitsuteru Yokoyama 's classic manga Tetsujin 28 Gou in 2004. The manga also inspired a 1960s anime that was localized as Gigantor in the United States.

Source: Crunchyroll