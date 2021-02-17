Crunchyroll Adds Voltes V, Tales of Phantasia, More Anime to Catalog

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it has added the Voltes V , Tales of Phantasia , Mahoraba , and Stellvia anime. Discotek Media has licensed all four titles.

Voltes V is available for users in the United States and Canada. Discotek released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in October 2019.

Tales of Phantasia is streaming in the United States and Canada. Geneon released the anime on DVD in 2007, and Funimation re-released it in 2008.

Crunchyroll is streaming Mahoraba in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Discotek Media will release the anime on Blu-ray Disc this year.

Stellvia is available for users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Disctoek Media released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in September 2018.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)