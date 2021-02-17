Mamoru Hosoda's Studio Chizu Unveils Teaser Trailer for New Belle Anime Film

Visual unveiled for summer 2021 film

Mamoru Hosoda 's Studio Chizu animation studio began streaming a teaser trailer for its new Belle ( Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime , literally "The Princess of Dragons and Freckles") anime film on Thursday.

The staff also unveiled a visual:

The film will open in Japan in summer 2021.

Hosoda ( The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , The Boy and The Beast , Mirai ) is directing and scripting the film, and is also credited for the original work. The film will mark Studio Chizu 's 10th anniversary.

The film Suzu, a 17-year-old high school student who lost her mother at an early age due to an accident, and is now living in an unpopulated rural town with her father. Suzu learns about "U," a virtual world. She joins "U" as an avatar named Belle, whose singing attracts worldwide attention. Belle meets a mysterious creature who is shaped like a dragon.

Studio Chizu 's previously announced that the film would portray an "ever-evolving online world" that takes place in an online world called "U," which has 5 billion registered users. Studio Chizu mentioned Hosoda's past films where virtual words play a key role, such as Digimon Adventure: Children's War Game and Summer Wars , as similar titles of exploring modern society, but based on the director's "recent insights." The studio specifically mentioned themes of "coming of age, family ties, love between parents and children, friendship that transcends species, the links between our lives."