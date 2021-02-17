Sentai Filmworks to Release Baki Anime on Home Video

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has acquired the home video rights to the new anime of Keisuke Itagaki 's Baki ( New Grappler Baki : In Search of Our Strongest Hero ) manga. The company's complete collection release will include the original Japanese audio with English subtitled as well as an "all-new English dub ." Sentai Filmworks did not state whether its English dub was a new production specifically made for the new release or the same dub used on Netflix .

Netflix premiered the first anime season in June 2018 inside Japan, and it ran for 26 episodes ending in December 2018. Netflix posted the first 13 episodes outside of Japan in December 2018, followed by the second half of the first season in March 2019.

Netflix describes the first season's story:

The protagonist, Baki Hanma, trains with an intense focus to become strong enough to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the strongest fighter in the world. Five of the world's most violent and brutal death row inmates are gathering to face Baki. Their objective is to taste defeat -- their unmatched strength and skill have led them to grow bored of life itself, and they now seek out Baki in the hopes that he can overwhelm and utterly crush them. In this crisis, other underground martial art warriors gather to fight by Baki's side: Kaoru Hanayama, Gouki Shibukawa, Retsu Kaioh, and Doppo Orochi. An epic showdown between violent death row inmates and Baki and his friends begins!

Toshiki Hirano ( Rayearth , Dangaioh , Magic Kaito: Kid the Phantom Thief ) directed the first anime season at TMS Entertainment ( Lupin III , ReLIFE ). Fujio Suzuki ( Shin Getter Robo vs. Neo Getter Robo , 009-1 , New Getter Robo ) designed the characters. Tatsuhiko Urahata ( DNA² , Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Tsuredure Children ) was in charge of the series scripts.

Baki : The Great Raitai Tournament Saga ( Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen ), the anime's second season, debuted worldwide on Netflix last June.

Baki Hanma will be the third Baki series on Netflix , and a sequel to the Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen series.

Source: Sentai Filmworks