Crunchyroll Adds Saiyuki Reload, Cyborg 009: The Cyborg Soldier, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it has added the Saiyuki Reload , Cyborg 009 The Cyborg Soldier , Ninja Scroll : The Series , and the All Purpose Cultural Cat Girl Nuku Nuku anime to its catalog. Discotek Media is listed as the publisher for all four anime.

Saiyuki Reload is available for users in the United States and Canada. Geneon previously released the anime on DVD from 2005 to 2006.

Cyborg 009 The Cyborg Soldier is available for users in the United States and Canada. Discotek licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in June 2019.

Ninja Scroll : The Series is available for users in the United States and Canada. Discotek licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in June 2020.

The Cat Girl Nuku Nuku release includes the TV anime, the 1992 OVA , and All Purpose Cultural Cat Girl Nuku Nuku DASH! . All three anime are available for users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Discotek licensed all three anime and released them on Blu-ray Disc in 2018.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)