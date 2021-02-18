Fafner the Beyond Anime Unveil Titles, Visual, 2021 Debut for Final 3 Episodes

Episodes 7-9 premiered on November 13

The official website for the Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND anime project revealed on Friday a key visual, titles, and 2021 premiere for the anime's 10th, 11th, and 12th episodes.

The 10th episode is titled "Arashi, Kitarite" (Storms, Come and Go), the 11th episode is called "Eiyū, Futari" (Heroes — Two Heroes), and the 12th episode is titled "Sōkyū no Kanata" (Beyond the Azure).

The anime has 12 episodes that are screening first in theaters. The first three episodes debuted in theaters in May 2019, and ranked #1 in the Japanese mini-theater ranking in their opening weekend. Episodes 4-6 screened in Japan starting on November 8, 2019. Episodes 7-9 opened in theaters in Japan on November 13, 2020.

Many of the main staff members returned for this project, although Michie Suzuki took over as art director, and Takuma Morooka is the new director of photography. Takashi Noto (chief director for both seasons of Fafner EXODUS and the Fafner: Heaven and Earth film) is the director, and Tow Ubukata and Hisashi Hirai returned as scriptwriter and character designer, respectively. Gou Nakanishi is the executive producer. XEBEC zwei is animating the production. Tsuneyoshi Saito returned to compose the music, and the duo angela returned to perform opening theme song "Sakebe" (Shout!).

Funimation licensed and released the original 2004 anime Fafner and the 2010 film Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth . Crunchyroll streamed both halves of the Fafner EXODUS sequel series in various countries as they aired in 2015.

