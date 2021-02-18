Gintama: The Final Film's Clip Shows Life After Final Battle

Film's 2-part special streams 2nd half on Friday

Warner Bros. Japan began streaming a clip from Gintama: The Final , the new anime film of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, on Thursday. The clip shows the main characters returning to their daily life after the final battle.

The second part of the two-part "Kinkyū Tokuban! Tettei Kaibо̄ Gintama: The Final Special" streams on Friday at 9:00 p.m. JST. The special will feature voice actors Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki), Daisuke Sakaguchi (Shinpachi), and Rie Kugimiya (Kagura) answering questions. The special will also feature more behind the scenes footage.

The film opened at #1 in Japan on January 8 and ended Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train 's 12 consecutive weekends at the top of the Japanese box office. The film is based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements.

As of February 14, the movie has sold a total of 1.11 million tickets and has earned a cumulative total of 1,553,207,900 yen (about US$14.72 million).

The manga also inspired a new net anime special titled Gintama The Semi-Final with a story that will be a two-episode prequel to the film. The net anime premiered exclusively in Japan on the online dTV service on January 15. The film also has a novel by Mirei Miyamoto that shipped on January 8.

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime ( OVA ), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.

The first 49 episodes of the first television series began streaming on Hulu with a new English dub in December 2019. Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first 49 episodes on DVD in 2010 and 2011, but that release did not include an English dub .