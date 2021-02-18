Kaori Yuki's Rakuen no Bijo to Yajū Manga Goes on Hiatus After Author's Hospitalization

Author was in danger of death at one point late last year, is now in rehabilitation

Kodansha and pixiv 's Palcy manga app revealed on Thursday that Kaori Yuki 's Rakuen no Bijo to Yajū (Beauty and the Beast in the Fallen Garden) manga is going on hiatus due to the author's health. The app's editorial team explained that Yuki had a sudden illness at the end of last year, and at one point was in danger of losing her life. The editorial team added that Yuki is now hospitalized, and is recovering and going through rehabilitation.

Yuki posted on Twitter on Thursday that she has "graduated" from needing a walker to walk and can now use a cane.

The manga is currently planned to resume serialization around this summer.

Yuki ( Angel Sanctuary , Godchild ) launched the manga in October 2019. The manga's story is set in a dark and unkind world. The story centers on a beautiful girl who sees herself as ugly, and an arrogant, prideful, and tyrannical beast. The manga's third volume shipped on October 13.

Yuki launched her Alice in Murderland manga in Kodansha 's ARIA magazine in 2014. The magazine's final issue shipped in April 2018, and the manga moved to Shonen Magazine Edge in July 2018. The manga then ended in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 11th and final compiled book volume in October 2018. Yen Press has published the series in North America.

Viz Media has published Yuki's Angel Sanctuary , Count Cain , The Cain Saga , Fairy Cube , Godchild , and Grand Guignol Orchestra manga in English. Yen Press has also published Yuki's Demon from Afar manga in English.