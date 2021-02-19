Black Night Parade Manga Goes on Break Due to Author Hikaru Nakamura's Health

Manga debuted in November 2016

This year's March issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Friday that Hikaru Nakamura 's Black Night Parade manga will go on hiatus due to the author's illness. Nakamura and the magazine's official Twitter account will announce when the manga will return from hiatus as soon as her physical condition recovers.

The manga previously went on hiatus in November 2017, and returned from this hiatus in February 2018. The manga had returned from another hiatus in August 2017.

Nakamura launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump in November 2016. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2016, and it published the sixth volume on December 18. The manga also runs in nine other publications, including Shonen Jump+ , Cinra.net, Line Manga, pixiv Comic , Nico Nico Seiga , and more. The manga tells a story about accepting an offer from a dark Santa to join an exploitative corporation.

Nakamura is also currently drawing the Saint Young Men manga series, which started in 2006.