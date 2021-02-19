Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 8-14

Kaiji Final Game, the new live-action film inspired by Nobuyuki Fukumoto 's Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji manga, aired on NTV on Friday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.3% rating.

The live-action film of Fujita 's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, February 13 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.3% rating.

The live-action film of Naoshi Komi 's Nisekoi manga aired on TBS on Monday, February 8 at 2:05 a.m. and it earned a 1.0% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)