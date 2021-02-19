News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 8-14

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Attack on Titan The Final Season ranks in top 10 with 2.6% rating

Kaiji Final Game, the new live-action film inspired by Nobuyuki Fukumoto's Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji manga, aired on NTV on Friday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.3% rating.

The live-action film of Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, February 13 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.3% rating.

The live-action film of Naoshi Komi's Nisekoi manga aired on TBS on Monday, February 8 at 2:05 a.m. and it earned a 1.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Valentine's Day Special Fuji TV February 14 (Sun) 18:30 60 min. 9.6
Detective Conan NTV February 13 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.5
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV February 13 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.0
One Piece Fuji TV February 14 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.4
Doraemon TV Asahi February 13 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 13 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 13 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.2
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 13 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 3.0
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi February 14 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.8
Attack on Titan The Final Season NHK February 14 (Sunday) 24:10 25 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 1-7
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives