Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 8-14
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kaiji Final Game, the new live-action film inspired by Nobuyuki Fukumoto's Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji manga, aired on NTV on Friday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.3% rating.
The live-action film of Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, February 13 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.3% rating.
The live-action film of Naoshi Komi's Nisekoi manga aired on TBS on Monday, February 8 at 2:05 a.m. and it earned a 1.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san Valentine's Day Special
|Fuji TV
|February 14 (Sun)
|18:30
|60 min.
|9.6
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 13 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.5
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|February 13 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 14 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 13 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.3
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 13 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 13 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.2
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|February 13 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|3.0
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|February 14 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Attack on Titan The Final Season
|NHK
|February 14 (Sunday)
|24:10
|25 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)