Odd Taxi Anime's 2nd Video Previews Surreal Life in the City

The official YouTube channel for the Odd Taxi original anime started streaming its second promotional video for the anime on Friday. The cast will appear in an advance screening of the first four episodes in Tokyo on March 20, while a special digest version of those episodes will also stream online.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and AT-X in April.

The story follows Kotogawa, an eccentric, reticent 41-year-old taxi driver who has no relatives and does not have much to do with others. He does have conversations with his customers, including a college student who wants to go viral, a nurse hiding a secret, an unsuccessful comedian, a street rough, and an up-and-coming idol. These conversations lead him to a girl who has disappeared.

The cast includes (Note: Romanization spellings not confirmed):

Manga creator Kadzuya Konomoto ( Seto Utsumi ) is writing the anime. Mugita Kinoshita is directing the anime. Norio Nitta is the assistant director. Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama are designing the characters. Kenji Katо̄ is the art director. Tatsue Ōzaki is in charge of color design. Miyabi Amada is the director of photography. Yoshiki Ushiroda is credited for editing. Kohei Yoshida is the recording director at Pony Canyon Enterprise. PUNPEE VaVa OMSB is in charge of the music, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production with collaboration by Summit, Inc. P.I.C.S. and OLM are producing the anime. P.I.C.S. is also credited for the original work and planning.

Takeichi Abaraya and Konomoto launched a manga adaptation of the anime on January 15 on Shogakukan 's digital manga label Superior Dalpana.

