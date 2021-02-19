News
Odd Taxi Anime's 2nd Video Previews Surreal Life in the City
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The official YouTube channel for the Odd Taxi original anime started streaming its second promotional video for the anime on Friday. The cast will appear in an advance screening of the first four episodes in Tokyo on March 20, while a special digest version of those episodes will also stream online.
The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and AT-X in April.
The story follows Kotogawa, an eccentric, reticent 41-year-old taxi driver who has no relatives and does not have much to do with others. He does have conversations with his customers, including a college student who wants to go viral, a nurse hiding a secret, an unsuccessful comedian, a street rough, and an up-and-coming idol. These conversations lead him to a girl who has disappeared.
The cast includes (Note: Romanization spellings not confirmed):
- Natsuki Hanae as Kotogawa
- Riho Iida as Shirakawa
- Ryohei Kimura as Gо̄riki
- Kappei Yamaguchi as Shika
- Suzuko Mimori as Louis Nikaidо̄
- Moeka Koizumi as Shiho Ichimura
- Manatsu Murakami as Yuki Mitsuya
- Kо̄hei (Miki comedy duo) as older Daimon brother
- Asei (Miki comedy duo) as younger Daimon brother
- Yūsuke (Diane comedy duo) as Shigaki (Homosapiens)
- Atsuhiro Tsuda (Diane comedy duo) as Baba (Homosapiens)
- Takashi (Trendy Angel comedy duo) as Kabazawa
- Tomoko Murakami (Morisanchu comedy trio) as Taeko
- Keisuke Takai (Girly Records comedy duo) as Fukumoto (Bannо̄ Illumination)
- Phoenix (Girly Records comedy duo) as Kondo (Bannо̄ Illumination)
- Kenji Hamada as Dob
- Kōdai Sakai as Imai
- Sōma Saitō as Tanaka
- Makoto Furukawa as Yamamoto
- Chado Horii as Sekiguchi
- Takaya Kuroda as Kuroda
- Amane Shiomiya as Kano
- Chika Kagura as Reina
- METEOR as Yano
- ??? as Satoshi Nagashima
Manga creator Kadzuya Konomoto (Seto Utsumi) is writing the anime. Mugita Kinoshita is directing the anime. Norio Nitta is the assistant director. Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama are designing the characters. Kenji Katо̄ is the art director. Tatsue Ōzaki is in charge of color design. Miyabi Amada is the director of photography. Yoshiki Ushiroda is credited for editing. Kohei Yoshida is the recording director at Pony Canyon Enterprise. PUNPEE VaVa OMSB is in charge of the music, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production with collaboration by Summit, Inc. P.I.C.S. and OLM are producing the anime. P.I.C.S. is also credited for the original work and planning.
Takeichi Abaraya and Konomoto launched a manga adaptation of the anime on January 15 on Shogakukan's digital manga label Superior Dalpana.