Jiro Ando Ends Shiro Kyotō Manga in March

Manga based on novel about career surgeon launched in 2018

The April issue of Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine revealed on Saturday that Jiro Ando 's Shiro Kyotō (The White Tower) manga will end in the magazine's May issue.

Ando launched the manga in the same magazine in October 2018. Shinchosha published the manga's third volume in January 2020.

The manga adapts Toyoko Yamasaki's 1965 novel of the same name, but moves the setting from the Showa period to modern-day Osaka. The manga begins with Gorō Zaizen, a doctor and associate professor at the Naniwa University Hospital, performing an emergency surgery to save a man's life, which earns him the attention of the media.

The original novel, centering on the contrasting stories of career surgeon Gorō Zaizen, and the friendly doctor Shuji Satomi, also inspired a 1966 live-action film, and two live-action series in 1978 and 2003. The novel also inspired a new five-episode live-action mini-series in 2019. The mini-series celebrates TV Asahi 's 60th anniversary.

Ando's Shion no Oh manga ran in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 2004 to 2008, with eight compiled book volumes. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2007. Ando launched a manga based on Tetsuya Honda's Bushidō Sixteen novel in 2009, and ended it in October 2010 with three volumes.