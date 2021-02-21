Aria the Crepuscolo Film's New Video Previews Kiyono Yasuno's Ending Theme

Film celebrating anime franchise's 15th anniversary opens on March 5

Singer Kiyono Yasuno posted a special promo video on Saturday for Aria the Crepuscolo , the new theatrical anime film project celebrating the Aria anime's 15th anniversary.

Yasuno is performing the opening theme song "Felicità" and the ending theme song "echoes," the latter of which is previewed in the above video. Yasuno is also playing Aletta (seen below), a new character that original creator Kozue Amano specifically designed for the film. Aletta is Anya's childhood friend, and is a Sylph courier who has long dreamed of getting the job.

The film will open in Japan on March 5.

Ryou Hirohashi and Ai Kayano are reprising their roles as Alice Carroll and Anya Dostoyevskaya, respectively. Rina Satou is playing the character Athena Glor, replacing the late Tomoko Kawakami from previous anime adaptations of Kozue Amano 's Aria manga.

Junichi Sato , who directed all previous Aria anime, returns as chief director and scriptwriter, while Takahiro Natori , an episode director and storyboarder from previous Aria anime, is the new director at J.C. Staff . Yoko Ito ( Amanchu! , Skate-Leading Stars ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Choro Club and Takeshi Senoo return from previous Aria anime to provide the music. Shochiku is producing the film, and Shochiku ODS Jigyō-shitsu is distributing.

Right Stuf 's Nozomi Entertainment label released the first anime on home video, and it describes the original 2005 Aria the Animation television anime:

Akari Mizunashi, at the age of 15, has left everything behind to travel to a sparkling planet covered in water, Aqua, formerly known as Mars. By the 24th century, humans have found a way to colonize the formerly uninhabitable planet. More than anything, Akari wants to be an "undine" - a female gondolier who navigates the canals of the Aquan city of Neo-Venezia. The city itself is a faithful replication of Manhome's (Earth) city of Venice. To make sure that residents and tourists alike get the most from Neo-Venezia's many wonders, companies offering guided tours via gondola were formed, one of which is named Aria Company. As she begins her training with the prestigious Aria Company, will she be up to the challenges that await her on the path to achieve her dream?

Hal Film Maker animated the 2005 television series Aria the Animation . The manga later inspired two more television series: Aria the Natural in 2006 and Aria the Origination in 2008. Additionally, the manga inspired two original video anime (OVAs) — Aria the OVA ~Arietta~ in 2007 and Aria the Avvenire in 2015. Junichi Sato ( Sailor Moon , Princess Tutu ) directed all installments in the anime franchise.