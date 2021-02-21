Dropkick on my Devil!! X Anime Confirms Kushiro Episode

Anime's 3rd season aimed to collaborate with 4 cities

The official website for the city of Kushiro in Hokkaido prefecture confirmed its collaboration with Dropkick on My Devil! X , the third season of the anime adaptations of Yukiwo 's Dropkick on My Devil! ( Jashin-chan Dropkick ) manga, on Friday. The anime will have an episode set in the city, as well as merchandise.

The collaboration with the city is one of four proposed for the anime. Other cities proposed for collaborations include Obihiro and Furano in Hokkaido (Kushiro is also located in Hokkaido), and Minami Shimabara in Nagasaki prefecture. Kushiro's collaboration is part of a crowdfunding campaign, unlocked after exceeding 30 million yen (about US$284,500) raised. A campaign for the third season as a whole launched last September and surpassed its crowdfunding goal in 33 hours, and the staff then formally announced the third season. It ended successfully on December 31 with 2,880 backers raising 36,181,238 yen (about US$351,100).

The second season of the anime also previously had a "Chapter Chitose" episode that featured Chitose City native voice actress Miharu Hanai . The episode was funded by Chitose's hometown tax program, in which taxpayers can donate to city programs in exchange for tax breaks and other incentives.

The third season is slated to premiere in the spring of 2022, which will be the 10th anniversary of the original manga.

A campaign backer pledged 1.1 million yen (about US$10,000) to coin the title of the new season, and explained the title expresses affection for the hope that "Yurine and Jashin-chan will continue to cross each other and fight forever." Backers also pledged 220,000 yen (about US$2,000) to name each of the season's 10 episodes, and 20 backers pledged the same amount to voice background characters.

The anime's website previously acknowledged production of the new season will take at least a year. The dilemma for the staff members is that they want to keep on providing content for fans to enjoy until then, but do not have the promotional budget to do so. The crowdfunding campaign aims to let the staff work on making a full-length television anime series, while still providing content to fans every month or so beforehand.

The original comedy manga by Yukiwo centers on Yurine Hanazono, a college student who summons Jashin-chan, a demon from the underworld. Now they must live together in a run-down apartment in Tokyo's Jinbōchō district. If Yurine dies, Jashin-chan gets to go back to the underworld, so she constantly plots to kill Yurine.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018.

The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered in April 2019 with 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all 11 episodes of the season.

Yukiwo launched the manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012, and the series is ongoing.