Legal Egg Manga Ends on March 9

The official website for Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Monday that Homura Kawamoto and Yasoko Momen's Legal Egg manga will end in the magazine's sixth issue on March 9. The manga's third and final volume will ship on April 23.

Kawamoto and Momen launched the manga in Evening in April 2020. The magazine had teased in July that the manga was approaching the climax of its "Assault and Murder" arc. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled volume on January 21.

The manga follows a young legal apprentice who has a monthly salary of 135,000 yen (about US$1,230).

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019. A sequel live-action film will open in Japan this May.