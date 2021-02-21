Santa Inoue Launches Zange Manga on March 9

This year's sixth issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine revealed on Monday that Santa Inoue will launch a new manga titled Zange in the magazine's seventh issue on March 9.

The "psycho suspense" manga will follow a very normal family embroiled in "overwhelming" violence.

Inoue launched the Santa no LA Life 50-sai no Mangaka ga Kazoku to LA ni Hikkoshita Hanashi (Santa's L.A. Life: Story of a 50-Year-Old Manga Creator Who Moved to L.A. With His Family) manga digitally in June 2018. The manga tells the story of Inoue's move to Los Angeles, California, and is ongoing. Inoue obtained a green card and moved with his family to Los Angeles at the end of 2017.

Inoue began publishing his 12-volume Tokyo Tribe 2 sequel manga in 1998, and ended it in 2006. Inoue also launched another sequel manga titled Tokyo Tribe 3 in 2008, and ended it in February 2012.

Tokyopop acquired the Tokyo Tribe 2 manga and published seven English volumes with the title Tokyo Tribes , before the company shuttered its North American publishing operations in 2011.

The Studio Madhouse adapted Tokyo Tribe into a 13-episode television anime series in 2006. Director Shion Sono ( Suicide Club , Shinjuku Swan ) adapted the manga into a live-action film. North American film distributor XLrator Media released the film in North America via select theaters, video on demand , and iTunes in October 2015.

Inoue's other manga include Rinjin 13-gō , Inoue Santa , and Born 2 Die .