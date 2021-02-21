Toei Posts 'Baton Passing' Video Ahead of Tropical-Rouge! Precure Premiere

TV ad also streamed for new series premiering on February 28

Toei Animation posted a "A Message for Passing the Baton from Cure Grace to Cure Summer" video on Sunday. Toei Animation has been posting similar videos in the past before a new Precure series premiered.

In the above video, Cure Grace from the Healin' Good Precure series thanks everyone for their support over the last year, and introduces her new friend, Cure Summer from Tropical-Rouge! Precure . Cure Summer says she'll try her hardest, and asks everyone for their support. The video then ends with Cure Grace's catch phrase "Take care."

Toei Animation is also streaming a commercial for Tropical-Rouge! Precure .

The final episode of Healin' Good Precure aired on Sunday in Japan. Tropical-Rouge! Precure is the 18th and newest Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, and it will premiere on ABC and TV Asahi on February 28 at 8:30 a.m. (the same timeslot as the current series).

Tropical-Rouge! Precure will have a theme of "the sea" and "makeup." The show will feature a transformation item shaped as a cosmetics compact. The anime's tagline is "Transform with makeup! Invincible motivation!"

The anime centers on Manatsu, who moves from her small island birthplace to a city and starts middle school. On the day she moves she meets a mermaid girl named Laura who is looking for the "legendary warriors" the Precures. Laura's hometown, the mermaid country of Grand Ocean, has been attacked by the "procastination witch," who has stolen the country's "motivation power."

The show stars:

Yutaka Tsuchida ( Eiga Precure All Stars: Minna de Utau Kiseki no Mahō! , Kirakira Precure a la Mode: Paris to! Omoide no Mille-Feuille! ) is the series director at Toei Animation . Masahiro Yokotani ( Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Jewelpet: Magical Change , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is overseeing the series scripts, Yukiko Nakatani ( Go! Princess Precure ) is designing the characters, Miki Imai is the art designer, and Kumiko Yanagisawa is the color key artist. Shiho Terada ( Healin' Good Precure ) is composing the music. Akira Tanaka and Aki Murase are producing the anime. Machico is performing the opening theme song "Viva! Spark! Tropical-Rouge! Precure." Chihaya Yoshitake is performing the ending theme song "TropicaING."

Futago Kamikita debuted a manga adaptation of the anime in the March issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi on February 3. Izumi Todo , the collective pseudonym for Toei Animation 's staff, is credited with the original work.