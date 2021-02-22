Godzilla Singular Point Anime Reveals Opening Song Artists, March 25 Netflix Japan Debut

The official website for the Godzilla Singular Point anime series revealed the anime's opening theme song artist, new visual (inspired by Showa-era Godzilla movie posters), and premiere date on Tuesday. The idol group BiSH performs the anime's opening theme song "in case..." The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , BS11 and Sun TV on April 1, but will debut earlier on Netflix in Japan on March 25. (Every episode will premiere on Netflix in Japan first before its television broadcast.) The anime will debut worldwide later this year.

The story will follow "the young geniuses Mei Kamino, a female researcher, and Yun Arikawa, a male engineer, as they take on an unprecedented threat with their companions."

The anime will have 13 episodes.

Atsushi Takahashi ( Blue Exorcist movie , Doraemon the Movie: "Kachi-Kochi" Nobita's Great Adventure in the Antarctic , Rideback ) is directing the series at BONES and Orange , which are collaborating to combine "hand-drawn and CG animation styles." Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe ( The Empire of Corpses ) is supervising and writing the scripts in his first television project. Kazue Katō , creator of the Blue Exorcist manga , is drafting the original character designs. Eiji Yamamori ( Princess Mononoke , Spirited Away , The Wind Rises key animator) is designing the Kaiju monsters. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , Excel Saga , No. 6 ) is adapting Kazue Katō 's original character designs for animation. Kan Sawada ( Doraemon films, Yowamushi Pedal ) is composing the music. Ryuichi Ikeuchi , Yuushi Koshida , and Masashi Suzuki are directing the CG, and Kensuke Yamamoto is directing the visual effects.

Rock band Polkadot Stingray is performing the anime's ending theme song "Aoi" (Blue).

Netflix previously debuted a Godzilla anime film trilogy between November 2017 and November 2018.

The iconic TOHO monster previously inspired the 1978 American animated series Godzilla, the two-part Susume! Godzilland educational animation in 1994 and 1996, the 1998 American animated Godzilla: The Series, and the 2018 animated Tadaima! Chibi Godzilla shorts for the web and theaters.