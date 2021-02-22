HIDIVE Apologizes After Posting Twitter Meme About Texas Winter Storm

Company states it did not intend to "belittle the situation"

Texas-based anime streaming service HIDIVE posted an apology on Twitter on Friday for an internet meme it shared on Twitter on Thursday referencing the Akame ga KILL! anime and the winter storm disaster in Texas. The apology clarified that the company and its staff have faced the situation first-hand being situated in Texas and did not intend to "belittle the situation."

Hi all, we are located in Texas and dealt with the situation first hand. We are well aware of the situation and dealt with many issues ourselves over the past few days and are still experiencing issues. This was not intended to belittle the situation. We apologize for this. — HIDIVE (@HIDIVEofficial) February 19, 2021

The operator of the Twitter account stated they had to leave their home due to freezing temperatures and a water pipe burst, and were "without power, heat, or warm food for days."

The recent winter storm and cold temperatures left millions of Texas residents without electricity and water for days, and has killed dozens of people. The average price of electricity in the state rose from 12 cents per kilowatt-hour to US$9 per kilowatt-hour and left those with access to power with inflated electricity bills.

The HIDIVE streaming service launched in 2017. The service launched with a catalog Section23 Films ' anime titles and has since served as a streaming service for many Sentai Filmworks and Section23 Films titles.

Sources: HIDIVE, NPR (link 2, Rebecca Hersher)