Kodansha Comics Licenses 'Girlfriend, Girlfriend,' Nina the Starry Bride, More Manga

Also: The Honey-blood Beauty & Her Vampire, And Yet, You Are So Sweet

Kodansha Comics announced on Monday four new manga titles that will debut digitally in April. The following titles will debut over consecutive Tuesdays in April:

Title: Girlfriend, Girlfriend ( Kanojo mo Kanojo )

Author: Hiroyuki

Debut Date: April 6

Synopsis: Naoya just got a girlfriend, the gorgeous Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other like ice and fire, they're totally, uncontrollably in love with each other. He vows never to cheat...when out of the blue he receives another confession! Nagisa's cute, sweet, and she's made him lunch to boot! He knows he can't cheat, but he can't let a cutie like this get away...so he does the logical(?) thing: Asks Saki for permission to date them both! The confidence! The arrogance! The very gall! No matter the outcome, Naoya's future will be lively!



Title: Nina the Starry Bride ( Hoshifuru Ōkoku no Nina )

Author: Rikachi

Debut Date: April 13

Synopsis: Nina had a rough start to life, stealing to survive—and eventually being sold into slavery by her own brother. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess...specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha. But despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight...and Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits. But how much can she trust Azure? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another...?



Title: The Honey-blood Beauty & Her Vampire ( Mitsugetsuhime & Vampire )

Author: Toma Fuyuori

Debut Date: April 20

Synopsis: Kagari Tojyo is smart and beautiful...but what really draws a crowd is her rare "honey blood"—a crowd of vampires, that is! Enter Ryotaro, her bodyguard and a vampire himself...with quite the perverted, sadistic streak! What's Kagari got to do to have a "normal" life?



Title: And Yet, You Are So Sweet ( Na no ni, Chigira-kun ga Amasugiru )

Author: Kujira Anan

Debut Date: April 27

Synopsis: Maaya Kisaragi, 16 years old, finally confessed to her crush...only to be flatly rejected and ridiculed on social media after. To make matters worse, the most popular guy in her grade, Chigira-kun, overheard her despondent muttering about the whole thing. But instead of making fun of her, he comforts her...and proposes an odd solution to her heartbreak!



Source: Email correspondence