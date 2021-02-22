Longtime Otakon Staffer Chuck Shandry Passes Away

GoFundMe campaign launched for his final expenses

A GoFundMe campaign launched on Sunday for a memorial fund of longtime Otakon staffer Charles A. "Chuck" Shandry, who recently passed away. He was 67.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, Shandry attended the first Otakon in 1994, and he first volunteered for the event in 1996. He preserved items of the convention's history that are now displayed at the convention's "Ota-Museum." The campaign will pay for Shandry's final expenses. Any remaining money will be donated to charitable causes, including Otakon and a local library.

Timothy Davis, who is in charge of the campaign, stated Shandry was "an avid photographer, a Navy veteran, a truly devout fan of all things anime, and a great friend."

The GoFundMe has so far raised US$3,512 of its US$7,500 goal as of press time.

Thanks to KunSun Sweeley for the news tip.

Source and Image: GoFundMe