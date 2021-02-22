Planet Ladder's Yuri Narushima Ends Genjū Bunsho Manga in 10th Volume

Sci-fi manga about far future, disaster-ravaged Earth launched in 1996

Manga creator Yuri Narushima posted a photo on their Twitter account on February 18 showing the cover of the ninth compiled book volume of their Genjū Bunsho (Records of the Primal Beast) manga. The volume's wraparound jacket band revealed that the manga will end with the 10th volume.

The science-fiction manga is set in the far future. Meteor strikes, earthquakes, pandemics, and other cataclysmic events have changed the face of the earth, reduced living population, and reduced human activity to only a small part of the surface. All other lands are now home to new life, dubbed by humans as the Lost Wilderness. The adventurer Shizuma Murakami and the scientist Ray Jean Sieberhagen will lead an expedition into the new world, though they are frequently at loggerheads with each other.

Narushima launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Wings magazine in 1996, but it went on hiatus in 2006. Narushima relaunched the manga in Wings in October 2016. The ninth volume will ship on Thursday .

Narushima previously drew the Planet Ladder and Young Magician manga. Tokyopop released all seven volumes of Planet Ladder in English, and CMX Manga released 14 volumes of Young Magician .