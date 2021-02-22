Seven Seas Licenses LGBT+ Manga Boy Meets Maria

Manga by Kimio Alive's late author PEYO explores LGBT+ relationship

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Monday that it has licensed PEYO's Boy Meets Maria manga, and it will release the manga's one volume both digitally and in print in October.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

Taiga dreams of becoming an actor, so the first thing he does upon entering high school is join the drama club. There, he meets the beautiful, enigmatic Maria and immediately falls in love with her. Not long after, Taiga is told that she is actually a boy--but is that all there is to Maria's story? This beautifully illustrated one-volume tale, the debut work of creator PEYO before their untimely passing in 2020, explores the layered nature of personal expression and the fluidity of the power of love.

PEYO was the penname of the manga creator Kōsei Eguchi, who passed away on August 19 last year at 23 years old. Boy Meets Maria was PEYO's debut work, published in Printemps Shuppan's Canna magazine in 2018. Printemps Shuppan published the one compiled book volume in November 2018.

Eguchi then launched the Kimio Alive manga in October 2019 in Monthly Shonen Magazine , and the manga was ongoing when Eguchi passed away. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled volume in April 2020 and published the second volume in August 2020.

Source: Press release