News
WIT Studio Streams 3rd Concept Trailer for Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- TV Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The official Twitter account for Wit Studio's original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- began streaming the third concept trailer on Friday:
オリジナルテレビアニメ— 「Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-」(ヴィヴィ-フローライトアイズソング-)公式 (@vivy_portal) February 19, 2021
「Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-」
CONCEPT TRAILER #3
<私>が人を愛するとき
next ▷ 2021.2.26https://t.co/y75XMH8ffE#ヴィヴィ pic.twitter.com/Pkie6Ug5dM
The concept trailer is titled "[Watashi] ga Hito o Aisuru Toki" (When [I] Love People). The account will stream the next concept trailer on February 26. The second concept trailer streamed on February 12. The first concept trailer streamed on February 5.
Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Warlords of Sigrdrifa) and Eiji Umehara (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child) created the story and wrote the scripts.
The staff teased the tagline: "The story of how I, Vivy, will destroy my AI self …"
Source: Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- anime's Twitter account