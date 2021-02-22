News
WIT Studio Streams 3rd Concept Trailer for Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- TV Anime

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Re:Zero creator Tappei Nagatsuki, scriptwriter Eiji Umehara pen April anime

The official Twitter account for Wit Studio's original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- began streaming the third concept trailer on Friday:

The concept trailer is titled "[Watashi] ga Hito o Aisuru Toki" (When [I] Love People). The account will stream the next concept trailer on February 26. The second concept trailer streamed on February 12. The first concept trailer streamed on February 5.

Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Warlords of Sigrdrifa) and Eiji Umehara (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child) created the story and wrote the scripts.

The staff teased the tagline: "The story of how I, Vivy, will destroy my AI self …"

Source: Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- anime's Twitter account

